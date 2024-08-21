Designing the Northwest Garden - free class from North City Water September 18, 2024

Whether you are starting with a bare yard or trying to give your existing landscape a northwest vibe, this class has all sorts of advice and tips for you.





Designing the Northwest Garden Wednesday, September 18, 2024 6:30–8:00 pm at North City Water District 1519 NE 177th Street in Shoreline Click for directions > FREE

Northwest native plants—ranging from vine maple, flowering currants, oregon grape, and salal, to sword ferns, oxalis, and wild strawberries—require less care and are amazing for attracting wildlife, birds, and pollinators. This class will focus on sustainable landscapes that are people and wildlife friendly, and help you learn how to "plan it before you plant it."



Class is free, but you must register to attend.



Contact in advance by email to



Contact in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call the office at 206-362-8100.

About The Presenter



Greg Rabourn's passion for native plants collided with his dislike of mowing many years ago. He has been practicing and promoting native plant and low maintenance landscaping techniques ever since.





Greg was a weekly guest for the Greendays Gardening Panel, on KUOW, 94.9 FM. He was also co-host of KCTV's natural yard care TV show.





Greg currently works for King County's Department of Natural Resources and Parks as a Community Stewardship Specialist and Project Program Manager for Watershed Stewardship.




