Forgotten Union Veterans of the Civil War are honored in ceremony at Evergreen Washelli

While we honor all veterans equally, these veterans are unique. For one, these cremated remains were unclaimed. We do not know the machinations that occurred when these veterans and spouses died but no one, not even family members claimed them.





Cremated remains of 29 Union Veterans of the Civil War and 31 Spouses

With the support of Dignity Memorial, parent company of Evergreen-Washelli, the Missing in American Project (MIAP) discovered these unclaimed cremains on shelves in the basement of local funeral homes.





After many research hours, volunteers from MIAP validated the identity of these cremains and that they were veterans.





As MIAP Vice-President Clyde Taylor said,

“Veterans signed a blank check to the United States when they enlisted which include payment up to and including their life. In return they are promised a dignified and honorable military burial.

"Through the effort of MIAP and Dignity Memorial , these unclaimed cremains are now claimed fulfilling that obligation.

"The finding of so many unclaimed cremains is sad but I believe even worse for those who have served our country."









This happens more often than many of us are aware of; two years ago, Dignity Memorial and MIAP reclaimed 123 veterans as was described in the Shoreline Area News





As the colors were carried in for the ceremony by the Washington National Guard, Ashokan Farewell was played.





Ashokan Farewell was written in 1982 by Jay Ungar and was played several times in Ken Burns’ PBS Civil War miniseries in 1990 and this song will forever be linked to the Civil War. The song tugs your emotions of loss, longing and sorrow as you think of those that fought in the War Between the States. ( Listen to it here





Union Veterans and Spouses whose remains were unclaimed for over 100 years

Each one was honored at the ceremony

Many Union veterans moved west after the war to start a new life away from the horrors they experienced and many of them traveled to Washington State.





They included George L. Camp (1835-1918) a soldier of the 92nd Ohio Infantry who survived being shot during the Battle of Missionary Ridge in 1863 and lived in Seattle until 1918, along with his wife, Ernestine.





William O'Neal (1846 - 1919) a soldier of the 45th Ohio infantry who was a survivor of the horrors of the notorious Andersonville prison camp.









Richard Heisler from Emeline Mattice (1831 - 1913), is representative of the toll taken by war on families and the home front. Her husband survived the war but he died shortly after. She lost her two brothers in the war, one died of disease in 1862 and another died in battle in Virginia just before Lee's surrender at Appomattox in 1865.Richard Heisler from Civil War Seattle said that in 1880 there were 75 Union veterans in Seattle and by 1905 there were 2000 in King County and 3000 in Washington State, more per capita than any state in the Union. And here they lived the rest of their lives.





The last Seattle Union veteran, Hiram Randall Gale, passed away in 1951 at the age of 104.



Remains of Chauncy Roscoe and his wife Bessie

are carried at Tahoma National Cemetery

On Thursday August 22, 2024, the claimed cremains of these Union veterans and their spouses were transported to Tahoma National Cemetery ( 18600 SE 240th St Kent, WA 98042 ) for their final honors and final resting place.





Their names were spoken as they were carried from the hearse individually or as husband and wife through an honor line of the Sons of the American Revolution.





21-Musket Salute by the Historical 4th Infantry Regiment

The Union veterans were finally honored with a musket volley by the Historical 4th Infantry Regiment, taps by Debbie Dawson, Peninsula Veteran Honor Guard and Flag Folding Ceremony by the Washington Army National Guard.





As Matt Fox, Dignity Memorial, said, “It is long overdue that these veterans and their spouses are laid to rest and as we speak their names, they live a little longer with stories and memories of families we will never know.”



