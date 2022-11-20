Forgotten veterans will receive full military honors





They are 99 unclaimed Veterans, 14 Spouses and 10 dependent children. They are Veterans or dependents from the Vietnam War, Korean War, World War II, World War I, the Spanish-American War and the Indian Wars.





Corwin and Cameron were Spanish-American War vets

They are Robert V Cameron and John H Corwin, US Army veterans of the Spanish-American War.





They are the Sutherland family, brothers Glen W, US Army and Ray C, US Navy, veterans of WWI and wife, Gertrude H and son, Ladd W.





Sutherland family They are Myra G Kinzie, beloved wife of John Kinzie a veteran of the Indian Wars, whose unclaimed remains have been waiting 110 years to be laid to rest.





This is the largest unclaimed recovery and interment in recent U.S. history. We were invited, November 14, 2022 to honor these 123 souls and proclaim, “they are no longer unclaimed.”



