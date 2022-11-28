Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty
Monday, November 28, 2022
|Officers and friends standing vigil for Jordan Jackson
Harborview Hospital about 6pm, 11-21-22
Photo by Craig Hanaumi
Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson.
|Officer Jordan Jackson
He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and died that evening. He leaves behind a wife and two children under the age of five.
