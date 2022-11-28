Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty

Monday, November 28, 2022

Officers and friends standing vigil for Jordan Jackson
Harborview Hospital about 6pm, 11-21-22
Photo by Craig Hanaumi

Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson.

Officer Jordan Jackson
He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle. 

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and died that evening. He leaves behind a wife and two children under the age of five.




