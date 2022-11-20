Scene on the Sound: USAV Monterrey at sunset

Photo by John Slonecki

US Army Ship MONTERREY (LCU 2030) — by Richmond Beach, on November 16, 2022





The Runnymede-class large landing craft are powered watercraft in the United States Army . They replaced older USN-design landing craft, and are a typical Landing Craft Utility design with a bow ramp and large aft superstructure.





They transport rolling and tracked vehicles, containers, and outsized and general cargo from ships offshore to shore, as well as to areas that cannot be reached by oceangoing vessels (coastal, harbor, and intercoastal waterways). It can be self-deployed or transported aboard a float-on/float-off vessel.





[1] It is classed for coastal service and one-man engine room operations and does not carry a U.S. Coast Guard COI (certificate of inspection) and is classified under 46 CFR subchapter C-uninspected









The vessel's hull is built to and classed to ABS load line rules, although machinery installations generally met ABS machinery rules when built, the vessels systems are not classed by ABS. The vessel can sustain a crew of 2 warrant officers and 11 enlisted personnel for up to 18 days, and 10,000 miles. This class is also equipped with an aft anchor to assist in retracting from the beach. Several are deployed to Europe and aboard Afloat Prepositioning Ships. [2]



