Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake

Algae bloom at Echo Lake

An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week.





A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a.



Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,



Please be aware that there may still be algae scum around that area, and we will continue to monitor the situation. We want to encourage people to use caution around the lake when algae blooms are present in the water and avoid contact for yourselves and your pets.