Scene on the Sound: USS Nimitz leaving on a new deployment

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Photo by Jan Hansen

The USS Nimitz departed Monday morning from Bremerton for its next global deployment. Its last deployment lasted nearly an entire year.

USS Nimitz photo by Jan Hansen

From Military.com 

The 10 nuclear powered Nimitz class aircraft carriers are the largest warships in the world, each designed for an approximately 50 year service life with one mid-life refueling. 

USS NIMITZ (CVN 68), USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER (CVN 69), USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70), and USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN 71) have all completed their Refueling Complex Overhauls (RCOH) at Newport News, Va., with USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72) having commenced RCOH in 2013.



