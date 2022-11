Photography by Jay Lindberg This stunning view was taken by Shoreline resident Jay Lindberg from the 47th floor of a building at Stewart and Denny Way in Seattle. This stunning view was taken by Shoreline resident Jay Lindberg from the 47th floor of a building at Stewart and Denny Way in Seattle.





The photo was taken around 5:45pm. One good thing about shifting to standard time and darkness is that you can take night shots without it actually being, well, night!