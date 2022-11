Girls ages 4 -17 are invited to the Kraken Community Iceplex at Northgate to try ice hockey. No gear or experience required - but bring a bicycle helmet if you have one.





The fun starts at 1:10pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022. But you are invited to come early to watch a game at 11:45am between the 12AA Wild vs U13 Tri-Cities Predators.