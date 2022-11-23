Alternative holiday main dish: Tofurky

Tofurky. Photo by Jacob Metcalf





What are you having for dinner this Thanksgiving Day?





Pictured above is a roasted tofurky - a Thanksgiving main dish for vegans and vegetarians, made from flavored and molded tofu, stuffed with dressing.





This photo is a favorite of contributor, former regular columnist / reporter, and friend of the Editor, Frank Workman. When I first published this photo, around 2010, dedicated carnivore Frank was inspired to contact me to huff and puff about this abomination.





I wrote back to tell him I was so inspired by his response that I would be publishing regular articles - tofu easter eggs, tofu valentine chocolates...





This was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and probably a hundred articles from Frank about sports and people and anything else that caught his attention.





He moved to California and gradually lost contact with the Shorecrest sports scene, but he checks in occasionally with special requests for tofu.





--Diane Hettrick







