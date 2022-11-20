PTA Legislative Priorities: Support educational services for students with disabilities
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Students with disabilities regularly face a lack of inclusion, staffing shortages, assistive technology, and other critical supports.
Educational services for students with disabilities aren’t “extra” and shouldn’t be funded like they are.
One of WSPTA’s top five legislative priorities is addressing funding, inclusion, and supports in special education.
Learn more here: https://wastatepta.org/focus-areas/advocacy/
0 comments:
Post a Comment