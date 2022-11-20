PTA Legislative Priorities: Support educational services for students with disabilities

Sunday, November 20, 2022

A $400 million shortfall remains between what it costs to support educational services for students with disabilities and what the state and federal government funds. 

Students with disabilities regularly face a lack of inclusion, staffing shortages, assistive technology, and other critical supports. 

Educational services for students with disabilities aren’t “extra” and shouldn’t be funded like they are. 

One of WSPTA’s top five legislative priorities is addressing funding, inclusion, and supports in special education. 

Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
