Holiday Market at the Creativity Loft in North City Business District December 3-4, 2022

Monday, November 21, 2022


The Creativity Loft in North City is hosting a Holiday Market on December 3rd, from 10 am to 4 pm, and December 4th, from 10am to 2pm. 

There will be holiday music, a bake sale benefitting Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness, craft activities for kids, and hot cocoa for shoppers of handmade gifts for friends and family.

Free admission to shop from 15 local artisans, including Shannon Scott (mixed media art), Julie Vereb (baby and kid clothes), Sarah Hampton (ceramics and acrylic paintings), Wylde Fox (polymer clay earrings), Julieta Vitullo (typewriter poetry), GrownNGathered (silhouaire air plant holders), and Jacqueline LaBerge (leather jewelry).

The Creativity Loft ("The Loft") is a community space for artistic expression and healing. The Loft provides a co-working art studio and event space for members and guests.

The Creativity Loft 1539 NE 177th Street, Suite D, Shoreline 98155. 206-745-2281. info@thecreativityloft.com

