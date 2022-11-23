Play structure open in Echo Lake Park
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
One of the most popular play structures in the City of Shoreline is open for business in Echo Lake Park after being destroyed in an arson fire in April 2022 (see previous article)
Repairs had to wait on the police investigation and insurance claim. Then the parts were not stock and would have to be manufactured. It was more cost effective to purchase a completely new structure.
In the duration, the area was cordoned off with orange netting.
The park is on the Interurban Trail at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N and is popular year round, both with nearby families and with families walking the Interurban Trail. It was the last park refurbished in the previous parks bond.
Once the new structure was received, it took only a few days to assemble it. Barbara Jeanne the turtle is back, placed so she can watch the kids at play.
|Barbara Jeanne the Gray Turtle watches from the side
Photo by Johanna Pollit
The structure is specially designed for very young children and has nearby benches for the adults.
Thanks to the City and the Parks Department for staying on top of this
