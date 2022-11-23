Play structure open in Echo Lake Park

Barbara Jeanne the Gray Turtle watches from the side

Photo by Johanna Pollit

The park is on the Interurban Trail at N 200th and Ashworth Ave N and is popular year round, both with nearby families and with families walking the Interurban Trail. It was the last park refurbished in the previous parks bond.Once the new structure was received, it took only a few days to assemble it. Barbara Jeanne the turtle is back, placed so she can watch the kids at play.