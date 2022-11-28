Last free session Wednesday for National Novel Writing Month

Room 4202 in the library

National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo is a writing challenge that started in 1999 and is intended to support a nonprofit called the Young Writers Program, an outreach program that gets teens and younger students interested in creative writing.





Over 20,000 people in the Seattle area typically sign up to participate each year. During the month long challenge, writers not only get a taste of producing work under a deadline, but explore their writing community and have a chance to experience what it is like to be supported and encouraged by others who are striving for similar creative goals.

The library at Shoreline Community College has been hosting free weekly writing classes, taught by professors. The community is welcome.

Come to this session that caters to those doing the National Novel Writing Month challenge where you try to write an entire novel in a month! As we approach the end of National Novel Writing Month, many will start revision or editing their novel. The cursed word "editing" doesn't have to be a chore as we can approach it with a creative and fun set of strategies.