Jobs: Northwest Region Program Delivery Manager – Transportation Technical Engineer









Job description and application





The successful candidate appointed to this position will provide advice and timely information to the NWR Program Manager and project teams regarding program delivery issues. In addition, this position will serve as the primary support to the Mega Programs for I-405 and the SR 509 Gateway Projects, performing all the Program Management functions for these programs, with their complex funding sources and agreements.

As the Program Delivery Manager, this position will manage the daily operations of the NWR Program Delivery office to monitor, make necessary adjustments, and report on a deliverable Highway Construction Program including the scope, schedule, and financial controls of the projects through the design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction phases of development.