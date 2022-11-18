Jobs: Northwest Region Program Delivery Manager – Transportation Technical Engineer

Friday, November 18, 2022

WSDOT
Northwest Region Program Delivery Manager – Transportation Technical Engineer
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$89,271 - $120,078 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a strategic leader to serve as the next Program Delivery Manager for our Northwest Region (NWR). 

As the Program Delivery Manager, this position will manage the daily operations of the NWR Program Delivery office to monitor, make necessary adjustments, and report on a deliverable Highway Construction Program including the scope, schedule, and financial controls of the projects through the design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction phases of development. 

The successful candidate appointed to this position will provide advice and timely information to the NWR Program Manager and project teams regarding program delivery issues. In addition, this position will serve as the primary support to the Mega Programs for I-405 and the SR 509 Gateway Projects, performing all the Program Management functions for these programs, with their complex funding sources and agreements.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 11:53 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  