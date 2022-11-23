Kenmore Luminary Walk Friday December 2, 2022 at Log Boom Park
Friday December 2 from 4 - 7pm at Log Boom Park.
Join us for an evening of celebration and light featuring over 200 luminarias placed along the Burke-Gilman Trail and Log Boom Park.
Event includes food vendors, musical performers, and 1/3 mile luminaria lit pathway.
Dress for winter weather conditions
Lighted luminary path will be along the Burke Gilman Trail and in Log Boom Park
Parking:
- First come, first serve along NE 175th St.
- Limited parking in the Log Boom Park parking lot
- There are 4 ADA parking spots in the Log Boom Park parking lot
- Limited additional parking available at The Vine Church 6214 Bothell Way NE
