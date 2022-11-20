Volunteers are needed for United Way of King County’s Free Tax Prep Program

United Way of King County needs volunteers now to help us fight poverty with our Free Tax Preparation Program.

In-Person Tax Preparation Specialists : Prepare tax returns at one of our locations across King County. All specialists are trained to obtain Advanced IRS Tax Law VITA certification.

Community Intake Specialists : Assist at our tax sites by maintaining client waitlists, answering questions, and connecting clients to important community resources.

Virtual Tax Preparation Specialists: Prepare tax returns and interface with clients online via the Free Tax Preparation Campaign's end-to-end case management tool. Note: All locations will exercise strict COVID-19 protocols and CDC guidelines for safety.



You do not need any prior knowledge or training to volunteer, though if you are interested in a virtual opportunity, you MUST have a high degree of computer literacy, a stable internet connection, and be willing and able to communicate with clients by phone.





In general, it is important that our tax volunteers have a friendly attitude, a willingness to be flexible, have general computer experience, and are willing to commit to three to six hours of service a week.



The ability to speak another language is helpful, but not required. Languages in high demand include Spanish, Amharic, Vietnamese, Chinese (Mandarin and Cantonese), Russian, Ukrainian, Somali, and Tagalog.













