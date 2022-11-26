Highland Ice Arena clearing storage and selling everything

For sale at Highland Ice Highland Ice Arena has been regularly listing items for sale as they clear out the building. This is one of the more recent notices. Highland Ice Arena has been regularly listing items for sale as they clear out the building. This is one of the more recent notices.





This popcorn machine and warmer are available.

Who has a movie room or watch the game on the big screen at home? While we didn’t pop any popcorn, the stirring arm works and both pieces get hot. $150 OBO





No guarantee that this is still available. I recommend following their Facebook posts to see the other items for sale.





You might find the perfect thing at an affordable price for your organization.





The Zamboni has not yet been listed.





--Diane Hettrick











