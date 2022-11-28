WeatherWatcher: Winter Weather Advisory issued 1pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday

The kind of snow to expect in Shoreline Tuesday evening.

Photo by Carl Dinse





Winter Weather Advisory for the Greater Seattle area, which includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The advisory is in effect from 1pm Tuesday afternoon until 10am Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued afor the Greater Seattle area, which includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The advisory is in effect from 1pm Tuesday afternoon until 10am Wednesday morning.





Snow should start flying sometime between 11am and 1pm Tuesday. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible Tuesday evening into the late night hours. Current forecasts for Shoreline call for the snow to change over to rain at around 11pm Tuesday night. However, there is a lot of uncertainty in the models, and snow could continue longer or change over to rain sooner.





There is a winter storm watch in effect for our neighbors in the north for all of Snohomish County. 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible there before a change over to rain, especially on the higher hills.





As I mentioned in my last article, we are sitting on the margin of rain or snow all week. The type of storm coming in Tuesday afternoon is not a typical snow producer but due to all the cold air that is moving in overnight into Tuesday morning, it will start everything as snow.





Strong south winds are expected with Tuesday's storm bringing ocean air into the area which in turn is expected to warm up temperatures for a while Wednesday morning and afternoon. Winds are expected to be gusting to around 35mph.





Up to one inch of rain is expected during the warm period of the day. More cold air filters into the area Wednesday evening for a change back to a wintery mix as this storm leaves the area.





The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to be 35°F, late in the evening just before midnight. We will spend most of Tuesday below the freezing mark. The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to be 41°F, but only for about 2-3 hours.





Another potential snow maker is possible Friday morning, but I'm still watching how that forecast develops over the next couple of days.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com











