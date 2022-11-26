Jobs: Kitchen position open at Drumlin in Shoreline

Cheesecake at Drumlin Kitchen position open at Drumlin in Shoreline









We are looking to fill one full time or two part time positions to cover Wednesday – Sunday evenings 2 - 10pm at Drumlin. We have six full time staff and three part time staff, all knowledgeable, funny and kind. Behind the scenes is clean, organized and fun, and all the customers are having a good day, or at least trying to. We are locally owned.





You assemble, prep and plate sandwiches, salads, desserts and snacks; occasionally serve and bus tables; wash dishes; organize and inventory; and do some relatively simple prep according to recipes (hummus, cheese sauce, Brussels sprouts, etc.)



We do not require prior commercial kitchen experience, but you need to have significant familiarity with and strong interest in cooking and kitchen organization to enjoy this position. You must also enjoy prioritizing, multitasking, moving quickly, communicating, problem solving, and working well with others.



This is a great job for people who like doing things with their hands and having people around them, but not necessarily engaging directly with people as the primary part of their job. This is also a great position for those looking to grow into a more complex cooking position as our kitchen evolves and gets more ambitious.









Please send a resume and an email about your career goals and what you'd bring to Drumlin to







Pay starts at $17/hour DOE plus pooled tips averaging $8/hour, and we pay for great health benefits for full time employees.

We are hiring at Drumlin for temporary or permanent employment for a kitchen position. We serve beer, cider and wine from the bar, and a small kitchen in Drumlin supplements the nightly food trucks at the curb, hosted by sister bar Ridgecrest Public House.