Who Lives Here? Peeking Under the Earth Art mural workshop at Richmond Beach Library

Help turn the mural at the Richmond Beach Library into an underground wonderland!





Working with professional artist, Ann Blanch, use your imagination to create mysterious creatures.





Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.



Please register everyone in your group, including adults, and attend only one session, 10:30am or 11:15am.



Saturday, December 10

10:30-11:15am: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/636d1b56024ca62800d1927c

11:15am-12pm: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/636d1b56024ca62800d1927d All materials provided. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.



Richmond Beach Library

. (206) 546-3522



Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.