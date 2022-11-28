Who Lives Here? Peeking Under the Earth Art mural workshop at Richmond Beach Library
Monday, November 28, 2022
Working with professional artist, Ann Blanch, use your imagination to create mysterious creatures.
Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.
Please register everyone in your group, including adults, and attend only one session, 10:30am or 11:15am.
Saturday, December 10
- 10:30-11:15am: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/636d1b56024ca62800d1927c
- 11:15am-12pm: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/636d1b56024ca62800d1927d
Richmond Beach Library
19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. (206) 546-3522
Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.
