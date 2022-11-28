Who Lives Here? Peeking Under the Earth Art mural workshop at Richmond Beach Library

Monday, November 28, 2022

Help turn the mural at the Richmond Beach Library into an underground wonderland! 

Working with professional artist, Ann Blanch, use your imagination to create mysterious creatures.

Ages 5 and older, tweens, teens and adults.

Please register everyone in your group, including adults, and attend only one session, 10:30am or 11:15am.

Saturday, December 10
All materials provided. After the display period, art will be returned to the participants.

Richmond Beach Library
19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. (206) 546-3522

Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.


 

