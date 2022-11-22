Coat Drive for The Works - PTA clothing room - Share the Warmth!
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
The Works is a free clothing room that provides high quality, clean, gently used children’s and teen clothing and self-care items to Shoreline School District families. Shoreline families can bring their children to “shop” for gently used, stylish clothing.
Costco currently has great adult and kid coats for $19.99 and $14.99!
More information here including map to drop off locations
