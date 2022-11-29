Home decor and gift store now open in Lake Forest Park Town Center just in time for the holidays

Owner Sylvia Larson is a local interior designer who makes naturally dyed home linens - dish towels, napkins, table runners, pillows, blankets -- a whole lot of house plants, plus watercolor and photography prints.

Along with her products, she team up with other makers in the area to have their beautiful products in the shop as well.

We have ceramics, blown glass, skin care, jewelry, plant products, furniture, small art, candles and more. THE SHOP by DBD will become your one stop shop for all things home decor and gift giving.





Open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5pm, Sundays noon to 4pm







Stay current with her products on her Instagram: @theshopbydbd Stay current with her products on her Instagram: @theshopbydbd





While you are there, check out Red Sky Gallery and drop into Vulpine Taproom for a glass of wine or beer. Two Trading Tigers is still there. Town Center is doing a good job of bringing in unique local businesses and restaurants.



