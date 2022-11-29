Home decor and gift store now open in Lake Forest Park Town Center just in time for the holidays

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Sylvia is delighted to have a brick and mortar store
Photo by Mike Remarcke

The Shop by DBD recently opened in Town Center, next door to the Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park.


Owner Sylvia Larson is a local interior designer who makes naturally dyed home linens - dish towels, napkins, table runners, pillows, blankets -- a whole lot of house plants, plus watercolor and photography prints.


Along with her products, she team up with other makers in the area to have their beautiful products in the shop as well. 


We have ceramics, blown glass, skin care, jewelry, plant products, furniture, small art, candles and more. THE SHOP by DBD will become your one stop shop for all things home decor and gift giving. 

Open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5pm, Sundays noon to 4pm


Stay current with her products on her Instagram: @theshopbydbd

While you are there, check out Red Sky Gallery and drop into Vulpine Taproom for a glass of wine or beer. Two Trading Tigers is still there. Town Center is doing a good job of bringing in unique local businesses and restaurants.

Town Center is at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. These businesses are on the upper wing near the Ballinger entrance to Town Center.

--All photos by Mike Remarcke


