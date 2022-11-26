Ramp closures overnight Monday and Tuesday at SR 104

Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight next week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project.

The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4am Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp at 220th St SW in Mountlake Terrace will close nightly from 11:59pm to 5am the following morning, Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The SR 104 HOV ramps to I-5 will close from 12:01am to 5am on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th St SW in Mountlake Terrace and the intersection at the Mountlake Terrace transit station will close from 11pm to 5am nightly from Wednesday, Nov. 30, through the morning of Friday, Dec. 2.





East of the freeway the road is called Ballinger Way NE.





The Sound Transit rail is being built east of the freeway and the Mountlake Terrace Station is half a mile north.









SR 104 is a state highway that runs from Lake Forest Park to Edmonds. I-5 goes over SR 104 at the border of King and Snohomish counties. On the Snohomish county side west of the freeway the street is also called 244th SW. On the King county side west of the freeway the street is called NE 205th.