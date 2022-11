Shoreline Sports Foundation Bingo Night Fundraiser December 11, 2022 - registration open now

You're invited to Bingo Night! Great people, prizes, and sure to be a fun party. Invite your friends and register today!

Bingo boards available for purchase at the door- $10 each





Food and Drinks will be available for purchase at the venue

Cost: $20/person **SPACE IS LIMITED TO 60 PARTICIPANTS, DON'T WAIT TO REGISTER**Must be 18 years or older to participatePrizes include cozy airbnb stays, Storm tickets, SSF swag, and more! Proceeds go towards connecting local students to positive mentors and peers.Email Karlie@shorelinesportsfoundation.org for questions or if your business would be interested in sponsoring the event! Click Here to Donate if you are unable to attend and want to support SSF's youth services