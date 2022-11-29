Shoreline Sports Foundation Bingo Night Fundraiser December 11, 2022 - registration open now

Tuesday, November 29, 2022


You're invited to Bingo Night! Great people, prizes, and sure to be a fun party. Invite your friends and register today!

December 11, 2022 from 6-8pm, Bingo starts at 6:30pm

Event Address: Back9Parlor 3105 Alderwood Mall Blvd, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Cost: $20/person **SPACE IS LIMITED TO 60 PARTICIPANTS, DON'T WAIT TO REGISTER**
Bingo boards available for purchase at the door- $10 each

Food and Drinks will be available for purchase at the venue
Must be 18 years or older to participate

Prizes include cozy airbnb stays, Storm tickets, SSF swag, and more! Proceeds go towards connecting local students to positive mentors and peers.

Email Karlie@shorelinesportsfoundation.org for questions or if your business would be interested in sponsoring the event!

Click Here to Donate if you are unable to attend and want to support SSF's youth services



