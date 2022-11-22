Cascade Winter Market is a great place to support local makers



Cascade Winter Market is a great place to shop small, support local makers, and get some unique holiday gift shopping done.

Held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10am to 4pm at Cascade K-8 Community School Held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10am to 4pm at Cascade K-8 Community School 2800 NE 200th St. Shoreline WA 98155



We will host 20+ art and craft vendors from the Shoreline / Lake Forest Park community and beyond.





The event also features a bake sale with delicious homemade treats, a gift raffle, and a hot chocolate stand.





This is a perfect place to bring the family for a festive afternoon. Admission is free. Cascade Winter Market is sponsored by the Cascade K-8 PTSA.











