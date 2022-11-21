Dashing Through The Snow at the Phoenix Theatre

Add to this an ill-advised romantic rendezvous between Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s elves, a demanding guest who refuses to leave, not to mention a tipsy housekeeper, and it’s clear it will take more than a kiss under the mistletoe to keep Trina’s spirits merry and bright.But a spur-of-the-moment Christmas Eve wedding that brings together the fabulous Futrelle sisters and their best friend, Raynerd, takes a surprising and delightful turn that leads to a laugh-'til-your-sides-ache climax, changing all their lives forever. You’ll swear this family-friendly Jones / Hope / Wooten Christmas comedy is more fun than a joyride in a one-horse open sleigh!*Produced by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pmSundays at 2pmAdults - $25.00Seniors 55+/Students/US Military and Veterans - $20.00Appropriate for ages 9+The Phoenix Theatre is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, nor are we requiring masks be worn. However, we still recommend them and, if you should forget yours, we can provide one for you.Please make sure to arrive a little early to park, check in, and grab a drink or two for the show!For safety reasons, there will be no late seating for any reason. However, we are happy to help you exchange your tickets for another show.Please note that there is an accessible entrance behind the theater where patrons may be picked up and/or dropped off. Please make sure to check in at the front desk if you enter through the back.