Dashing Through The Snow at the Phoenix Theatre
Monday, November 21, 2022
written by Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jaime Wooten
directed by Renee Gilbert
It’s four days before Christmas in the tiny town of Tinsel, Texas, and a colorful parade of eccentric guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn and deck the halls with holiday hilarity. Trina, the harried yet upbeat innkeeper of this BnB, has more than she can handle coping with these nuttier-than-a-fruitcake lodgers.
Hoyt and his sister, Donna Jo, make the mistake of trying to end a thirty-year feud between their curmudgeonly aunts, Ennis and Della. Ainsley and Lenora, actors from a touring production of A Christmas Carol, descend on the Inn to fulfill a promise.
Add to this an ill-advised romantic rendezvous between Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s elves, a demanding guest who refuses to leave, not to mention a tipsy housekeeper, and it’s clear it will take more than a kiss under the mistletoe to keep Trina’s spirits merry and bright.
But a spur-of-the-moment Christmas Eve wedding that brings together the fabulous Futrelle sisters and their best friend, Raynerd, takes a surprising and delightful turn that leads to a laugh-'til-your-sides-ache climax, changing all their lives forever. You’ll swear this family-friendly Jones / Hope / Wooten Christmas comedy is more fun than a joyride in a one-horse open sleigh!
*Produced by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.
TICKETS
November 25th - December 18th
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Adults - $25.00
Seniors 55+/Students/US Military and Veterans - $20.00
Appropriate for ages 9+
The fine print
The Phoenix Theatre is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, nor are we requiring masks be worn. However, we still recommend them and, if you should forget yours, we can provide one for you.
Please make sure to arrive a little early to park, check in, and grab a drink or two for the show!
For safety reasons, there will be no late seating for any reason. However, we are happy to help you exchange your tickets for another show.
Please note that there is an accessible entrance behind the theater where patrons may be picked up and/or dropped off. Please make sure to check in at the front desk if you enter through the back.
