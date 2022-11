Ron Sailor It is with great sadness that we convey that Ron Sailer, dedicated volunteer and current SIGS President, passed away on November 15, 2022, as a result of complications from an auto accident. It is with great sadness that we convey that Ron Sailer, dedicated volunteer and current SIGS President, passed away on November 15, 2022, as a result of complications from an auto accident.













--Sno Isle Genealogical Society

Ron's dedication, enthusiasm, and passion for genealogy and the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society was apparent to all who met him, and his presence will be sorely missed. Information about his services will be sent via email to the society mailing list.Our heartfelt condolences to Ron's family and friends.