Friends of the LFP Library Pop Up Book Sale – Saturday, December 10, 2022
Monday, November 28, 2022
This book sale will provide an opportunity for us to:
- Interact with community members and each other
- Raise funds to support library activities
- Get donated books out of our storage area and into the community where they can be read and enjoyed
- Attract new members to the Friends
- Have fun while doing all of this – as we share our love for books – and are happy to see other folks delighting in them as well.
- Friday December 9: Set –up beginning at 10am. For the set-up we welcome members with strong arms and backs to help with hauling tables and books beginning at 10 am and the rest of us to help with sorting and arranging books on the tables and carts after that.
- Saturday December 10: Book Sale from 10am to 4pm, with clean up beginning at 4pm and continuing on Monday morning. One to two hour shifts.
Books and media for sale will include: Fiction, Non-fiction (including Pacific Northwest, gardening, crafts, cookbooks, religion, and world languages), “Venerable” books in Collectors Section, Young Adults/Teens and Children’s, media including CD’s, DVD’s and books on tape.
Prices: Same as on book cart: hardcover and large softbound books $1, media $1 per disc, books on tape $1 per book, paperbacks including trades 50 cents, unless otherwise priced.
- Some of the specialty books will be marked up.
- Prices will be reduced during the last hour of the sale – from 3 to 4pm. May use discretion—e.g. giving a break to teachers buying books for students out of their own pockets.
Payment can be made by cash, check, or credit or debit card (with chip). Treasurer John Brew will coordinate this aspect of the sale.
Unsold books and media: Depending on how many and what they are we may choose to keep some, share some with our partners Kenmore and Shoreline, send some to Goodwill or otherwise try to keep them circulating in the community.
The library is located off the lobby in the lower level of Town Center Lake Forest Park (behind the escalator). Town Center is at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
