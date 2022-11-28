Friends of the LFP Library Pop Up Book Sale – Saturday, December 10, 2022

– Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10am to 4pm in the Lake Forest Park Library Meeting Room and the lobby (for trades and the book cart). in the Lake Forest Park Library Meeting Room and the lobby (for trades and the book cart).

Interact with community members and each other

Raise funds to support library activities

Get donated books out of our storage area and into the community where they can be read and enjoyed

Attract new members to the Friends

Have fun while doing all of this – as we share our love for books – and are happy to see other folks delighting in them as well.

Friday December 9: Set –up beginning at 10am. For the set-up we welcome members with strong arms and backs to help with hauling tables and books beginning at 10 am and the rest of us to help with sorting and arranging books on the tables and carts after that.

Saturday December 10: Book Sale from 10am to 4pm, with clean up beginning at 4pm and continuing on Monday morning. One to two hour shifts.

Some of the specialty books will be marked up.

Prices will be reduced during the last hour of the sale – from 3 to 4pm. May use discretion—e.g. giving a break to teachers buying books for students out of their own pockets. Payment can be made by cash, check, or credit or debit card (with chip). Treasurer John Brew will coordinate this aspect of the sale.



Unsold books and media: Depending on how many and what they are we may choose to keep some, share some with our partners Kenmore and Shoreline, send some to Goodwill or otherwise try to keep them circulating in the community.



The library is located off the lobby in the lower level of Town Center Lake Forest Park (behind the escalator). Town Center is at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.







This book sale will provide an opportunity for us to:: The library meeting room is reserved for us from 10am, Friday, December 9 to 1pm on Monday, December 12: Fiction, Non-fiction (including Pacific Northwest, gardening, crafts, cookbooks, religion, and world languages), “Venerable” books in Collectors Section, Young Adults/Teens and Children’s, media including CD’s, DVD’s and books on tape.: Same as on book cart: hardcover and large softbound books $1, media $1 per disc, books on tape $1 per book, paperbacks including trades 50 cents, unless otherwise priced.