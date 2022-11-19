FERRIES: Revamped Colman Dock ferry terminal building opens November 18

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Inside the terminal building, showing a large facility with natural light,
comfy seating and views to Elliott Bay and the city. Photo by WSDOT

After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront

Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.

In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, and a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.

This opening is a big milestone ahead of the scheduled completion of our Seattle Multimodal Terminal at Colman Dock Project in 2023, when the entry building along Alaskan Way and the elevated pedestrian connector open. 

Throughout construction of this project, we have maintained operations on two of our busiest ferry routes. Check out our project photos and images, as well as a video of the new space.

