Brighten the night - join the four-city Porch Light Parade



Join the cities of Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline to celebrate communities shining bright with the 2022 Winter Porch Light Parade from December 1 - 31!





Create light displays that will become part of a virtual map, marking the many holidays and traditions celebrated during the winter season. From porches to patios, balconies to banisters, windows or even cars, anyone can participate and help our communities transform into a magical wonderland of lights.



Registration for light displays will be open from November 14 – December 14, and a map will be available for the entire month of December for community members to tour and enjoy.



