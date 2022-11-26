Bobcat by Grace Cole Nature Park
Saturday, November 26, 2022
|Bobcat staring from the trees
She has seen deer and coyotes and this was actually the second time she has seen this bobcat.
And it's a big one.
She took a video, so these are screenshots from the video.
The cat stopped in the greenery and looked at her and her dog Rex before setting foot on the driveway.
It then stopped again to stare at them before trotting into the greenery on the other side.
We do have resident bobcats but they usually stay away from people and dogs.
This one was seen about the same time as the cougar.
One of my neighbors had a bobcat on her deck one snowy year, before any of us knew they were around.
She wasn't sure what she was seeing and described it as a really big cat. There's no way that anyone would even consider this cat was anything but wild.
Photos from video by Alicia Cheshier
--Diane Hettrick
