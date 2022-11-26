Bobcat by Grace Cole Nature Park

Bobcat staring from the trees Alicia Cheshier frequently walks her dog by Grace Cole Nature Park on 30th NE in Lake Forest Park. Alicia Cheshier frequently walks her dog by Grace Cole Nature Park on 30th NE in Lake Forest Park.





She has seen deer and coyotes and this was actually the second time she has seen this bobcat.





And it's a big one.





She took a video, so these are screenshots from the video.





Still wary, the bobcat stopped to assess the danger

The cat stopped in the greenery and looked at her and her dog Rex before setting foot on the driveway.





It then stopped again to stare at them before trotting into the greenery on the other side.





We do have resident bobcats but they usually stay away from people and dogs.

Note the long legs and short tail



This one was seen about the same time as the cougar.





One of my neighbors had a bobcat on her deck one snowy year, before any of us knew they were around.





She wasn't sure what she was seeing and described it as a really big cat. There's no way that anyone would even consider this cat was anything but wild.





Photos from video by Alicia Cheshier





--Diane Hettrick











