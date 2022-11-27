Gallery North Annual Holiday Show December 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022
|Thriving land, artist Silena Wei Chen
Every year Gallery North presents as its Featured Artist for December . . . us! A special holiday show featuring themed work by all member artists.
|Christmas Eve. Photography by Sam Spencer
Come enjoy a smorgasbord of warm and colorful wintery art including Kuria Jorissen’s spectacular astrophotography, Lynnea Matson’s lovely and masterful watercolors, bronze medallions by Anne-Lise Deering, Silena Wei Chen’s evocative abstract swirls, Hannah Mason’s powerful, popular linocut prints, Sam Spencer’s haunting photography, plus paintings by Leanna Leitzke, Theresa Williams, Tatyana Brown, Irina Milton, Lonni Flowers, Jurate Harrison, and more.
|It's a Holiday Season. Painting by Tatyana Brown
The public is invited to come to Gallery North to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm, and during the Edmonds Art Walk on Third Thursday, December 15, from 5pm to 8pm.
|Old Anderson's Place. Artist Lynnea Mattson.
Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years, continuing its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.
It is located at 401 Main Street in Edmonds, open 7 days a week from 11-5. For further information please visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.
