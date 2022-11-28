Drop-in technical help at Richmond Beach and Kenmore libraries

Monday, November 28, 2022

Have computer or software questions? 

Library staff can provide help on tasks such as filling out applications, connecting through Zoom, email, social networks, navigating a tablet and learning to download free eBooks.

You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance.

Registration not required. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.

Richmond Beach Library
19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. (206) 546-3522
  • Friday, December 2, 2-3:30pm
  • Friday, December 9, 2-3:30pm
  • Friday, December 16, 2-3:30pm
Kenmore Library
  • Sunday, December 4, 2-3:30pm


Posted by DKH at 1:38 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  