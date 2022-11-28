Drop-in technical help at Richmond Beach and Kenmore libraries
Monday, November 28, 2022
Library staff can provide help on tasks such as filling out applications, connecting through Zoom, email, social networks, navigating a tablet and learning to download free eBooks.
You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance.
Registration not required. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.
Richmond Beach Library
19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. (206) 546-3522
- Friday, December 2, 2-3:30pm
- Friday, December 9, 2-3:30pm
- Friday, December 16, 2-3:30pm
6531 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA, 98028. (425) 486-8747
- Sunday, December 4, 2-3:30pm
