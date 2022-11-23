Volunteering: One summer's work in Shoreline Park

Starting point: August 21, 2022

Two dedicated volunteers, Sara and Cristin, have been spearheading a project to remove blackberries and other invasive plants from Shoreline Park.





Major progress: September 18, 2022

The park, which stretches between 1st and 3rd NE, just north of the Shoreline Center, has always been kept trimmed by the Shoreline Parks department, but the vegetation around the trees is primarily blackberry vines.





November 20, 2022

Sara, Crisin and their family, friends, and neighbors have been working on the park all summer, with dramatic results, as you can tell by the photos.





November 20, 2022





They are through for the year but will be resuming work next year. If you are interested in helping, the work parties will be listed on the Green Shoreline Partnership website or you can contact the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association at ELNABoard@gmail.com or check the ELNA Facebook page for notices.





--Photos by Sara Cammeresi













A dramatic difference.