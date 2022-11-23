Volunteering: One summer's work in Shoreline Park

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Starting point: August 21, 2022

Two dedicated volunteers, Sara and Cristin, have been spearheading a project to remove blackberries and other invasive plants from Shoreline Park.

Major progress: September 18, 2022

The park, which stretches between 1st and 3rd NE, just north of the Shoreline Center, has always been kept trimmed by the Shoreline Parks department, but the vegetation around the trees is primarily blackberry vines.

November 20, 2022

Sara, Crisin and their family, friends, and neighbors have been working on the park all summer, with dramatic results, as you can tell by the photos.

November 20, 2022
A dramatic difference.

They are through for the year but will be resuming work next year. If you are interested in helping, the work parties will be listed on the Green Shoreline Partnership website or you can contact the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association at ELNABoard@gmail.com or check the ELNA Facebook page for notices.

--Photos by Sara Cammeresi



Posted by DKH at 12:58 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  