Shoreline Community Resource Center returns to in-person operations

“Shoreline’s Community Resource Center provides much needed social services to Shoreline community members in one location,” stated Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully.

“We hope that with its reopening for in-person services that more community members will take advantage of it and that it will help them get the services they need.”



“We are very pleased to return to in-person operations at the Community Resource Center, while continuing to offer the online and telephone option,” said Judge Matthew York, Chief Presiding Judge for King County District Court.

“The remote efficiencies that we gained from COVID-19, combined with in-person opportunities, allow us to serve more people, more conveniently. It’s all about making services as widely available as possible to the people who need them, whether they are in the community court program or not.”

The Virtual Resource Center will continue to be available online and by phone during the same hours. The in-person and Virtual Resource Center are open to everyone in the community – you do not need to be a community court participant.King County District Court and the City of Shoreline launched Community Court in Shoreline in 2020 to build stronger and safer neighborhoods and help prevent repeat of criminal behavior. The alternative, problem-solving court differs from traditional courts by seeking to identify and address the underlying challenges of court participants and connect them with services they need to improve their health and well-being.Community court participants are charged with low-level, quality of life crimes. Examples include disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle prowl and minor in possession. Driving-related cases are not currently eligible, and participants must not have any violent felony convictions in the last five years; any pending violent felony charges; or a sex offender history.Community members who would like to volunteer in the Shoreline Community Resource Center can contact Karra Wilson, Community Court Coordinator for King County District Court: 206-310-6572; karwilson@kingcounty.gov