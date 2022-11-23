Shoreline Community Resource Center returns to in-person operations
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
|Community Court in Session
Photo by Jamie Holter
King County District Court and City of Shoreline
to host Grand Re-opening Event
December 6, 2022, at Shoreline City Hall
Shoreline, Wash. – November 22, 2022 – To enable convenient community access to a wide array of social services, King County District Court and the City of Shoreline are resuming in-person operation of the Shoreline Community Resource Center.
The Resource Center provides one-stop access to services such as healthcare/insurance, education, job training, behavioral health, substance use disorder help and more. Originally opened in January 2020, in conjunction with Community Court in Shoreline, the Resource Center was transitioned to a “virtual” model available online and by telephone throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic.
|Friendly volunteers photo by Jamie Holter
The Court and the City invite the public to a Grand Re-opening of the Shoreline Community Resource Center on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 1:30 – 3:30pm at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.
In addition to having access to nearly a dozen service providers, the public can receive a COVID-19 booster and flu shot voucher. Service providers anticipated at the Grand Re-opening event include:
- Public Health Seattle-King County
- Sound Integrated Health
- King County Bar Association
- King County Library System
- Lifeline Phones
- Shoreline Community College
- DSHS
- Hopelink
- Lake City Partners
- Black Coffee NW
- Disability Empowerment Center
The Virtual Resource Center will continue to be available online and by phone during the same hours. The in-person and Virtual Resource Center are open to everyone in the community – you do not need to be a community court participant.
King County District Court and the City of Shoreline launched Community Court in Shoreline in 2020 to build stronger and safer neighborhoods and help prevent repeat of criminal behavior. The alternative, problem-solving court differs from traditional courts by seeking to identify and address the underlying challenges of court participants and connect them with services they need to improve their health and well-being.
Community court participants are charged with low-level, quality of life crimes. Examples include disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle prowl and minor in possession. Driving-related cases are not currently eligible, and participants must not have any violent felony convictions in the last five years; any pending violent felony charges; or a sex offender history.
Community members who would like to volunteer in the Shoreline Community Resource Center can contact Karra Wilson, Community Court Coordinator for King County District Court: 206-310-6572; karwilson@kingcounty.gov
“Shoreline’s Community Resource Center provides much needed social services to Shoreline community members in one location,” stated Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully.
“We hope that with its reopening for in-person services that more community members will take advantage of it and that it will help them get the services they need.”
“We are very pleased to return to in-person operations at the Community Resource Center, while continuing to offer the online and telephone option,” said Judge Matthew York, Chief Presiding Judge for King County District Court.
“The remote efficiencies that we gained from COVID-19, combined with in-person opportunities, allow us to serve more people, more conveniently. It’s all about making services as widely available as possible to the people who need them, whether they are in the community court program or not.”
