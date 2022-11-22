Alberto Gaspar and Taylor Lim





Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker

December 9-11, 2022 | Everett Performing Arts Center

December 15-20, 2022 | Edmonds Center for the Arts

Digital Access – December 1-31, 2022









OBT’s production of The Nutcracker features a cast of over 100 performers, including OBT company dancers in principal roles, local guest artists, and select Olympic Ballet School students.



This production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeannette Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and iconic music scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

OBT's production of The Nutcracker features a cast of over 100 performers, including OBT company dancers in principal roles, local guest artists, and select Olympic Ballet School students.

The Nutcracker performances are scheduled at the Everett Performing Arts Center from December 9 through 11 and at Edmonds Center for the Arts from December 15 through December 20. Tickets range from $25 to $50 and are available at https://www.olympicballet.org/tickets or at 425-774-7570.





Frank Borg and OBS Student

In addition to the full-length performances, OBT offers morning matinee productions at both locations. Perfect for kids and adults of all ages, these abridged performances (1 hour and 15 minutes) are $10 per person for groups of 20 or more.





This production includes an “Introduction to the Magic of Theatre” intermission segment, giving audience members a special behind-the-scenes demonstration of scenery, lighting, costumes, and props.









Matinee performances are at 10:30am on Friday, December 9 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, Thursday, December 15, and Friday, December 16 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. For more information or group reservations, call 425-774-7570 or email dance@olympicballet.org

For patrons wishing to enjoy ballet from the comfort of their homes, OBT is providing digital access to 2021 performances of The Nutcracker in Edmonds and Everett. Digital access to each show is $25 through December 31, 2022, and includes unlimited viewing for seven days. More information about the digital access will be available at https://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/the-nutcracker/





OBT Nutcracker Act 1

December is the last opportunity to purchase the season subscription for OBT's 2022-2023 performance season. The season subscription includes tickets for all four productions at a 10% discount (applies to additional tickets for family and friends).









2022 NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE



Everett Performing Arts Center

Friday, December 9, 10:30 am (abridged matinee)

Saturday, December 10, 2:00 pm

Saturday, December 10, 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 11, 1:00 pm

Sunday, December 11, 5:00 pm Edmonds Center for the Arts

Thursday, December 15, 10:30 am (abridged matinee)

Friday, December 16, 10:30 am (abridged matinee)

Friday, December 16, 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 17, 2:00 pm

Saturday, December 17, 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 18, 5:00 pm

Monday, December 19, 2:00 pm

Tuesday, December 20, 2:00 pm

ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE



Olympic Ballet Theatre is an emerging nonprofit ballet company presenting four productions of classical and contemporary ballets each season. Founded 41 years ago and now under the leadership of artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the Snohomish County arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds. OBT provides high-quality original and classical ballet productions while maintaining family-friendly ticketing prices and intimate venues that audiences love.



OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE

| 425-774-7570 |

The subscription is available for purchase at the Box Office at 425-774-7570, and subscribers can exchange tickets at no fee. For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit https://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/

--Photos courtesy Olympic Ballet Theatre

Edmonds, WA – Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) presents the annual production of The Nutcracker, returning to the Everett Performing Arts Center and the Edmonds Center for the Arts this December.The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker, and a magical night’s journey.