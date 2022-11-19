Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District

The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department.





It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the school district collects items for the children. The fire department specifically collects toys.





Older students are given gift cards.





In 2020 almost a thousand children were registered for the event.