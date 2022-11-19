Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District
Saturday, November 19, 2022
The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department.
It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the school district collects items for the children. The fire department specifically collects toys.
Older students are given gift cards.
In 2020 almost a thousand children were registered for the event.
To fill these holiday baskets for Shoreline Schools students and their families, the YMCA is collecting donations. You may donate online through the YMCA (please note both "Dale Turner YMCA" and "Holiday Baskets").
They are also in need of new, unwrapped toys, unused gift wrap, and gift cards (Amazon, Target, and Fred Meyer are popular, with a $25 value preferred).
Donations can be dropped off at the Dale Turner Family YMCA by Friday, December 9, 2022. YMCA address: 19290 Aurora Ave. N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
