Lake Forest Park: Republic Services pick-up schedule revised for Thanksgiving weekend, November 24-26, 2022

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Republic Services in LFP and Kenmore
The Republic Services collection schedule is revised for the Thanksgiving holiday. 
  • No collection will take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022. 
  • Customers with a Thursday pick-up schedule are advised to put their carts out on Friday, November 25, 2022. 
  • Customers with a Friday pick-up schedule are advised to put their carts out on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
  • The regular collection schedule resumes on Monday, November 28, 2022. 

Please note the Republic Services administrative offices are closed on November 24, 2022 and reopen on Friday, November 25, 2022. The administrative offices are also open on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Republic Services contact information:


