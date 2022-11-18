Mountlake Terrace post office to be relocated - postal service taking public comments

By Diane Hettrick





When the postal service, which never bothered to buy the land, lost its location in North City, residents in Lake Forest Park and NE Shoreline found it easiest to use the small postal station in Mountlake Terrace at 23210 57th Ave W.





Now the postal service has lost that location as well. Their lease is ending and they will have to move out of the building by February 2023.





They are scouting for locations, with the assistance of Mountlake Terrace officials, but have not located anything near the 3,100 square feet within the 98043 zip code they want.





They went through a similar process in Shoreline and ended up with three locations: retail and PO Boxes at Gateway Plaza on N 185th in Shoreline; processing at Gateway Place N 205th in Mountlake Terrace, and for a time their vans were parked on city owned property on Ballinger Way.







They recently sent a postcard to Mountlake Terrace residents They recently sent a postcard to Mountlake Terrace residents

The notice says that “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a public meeting, we are inviting you to send your comments on the proposal to the following address within the next 30 days:Attn: Mountlake Terrace WA – RelocationUnited States Postal ServicePO Box 27497Greensboro, NC 27498-1103”