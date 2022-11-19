Join the LFP in Action Book Club

The LFP in Action book club at Third Place Books is a place to have deep conversations about climate, solutions and resilience.





To kick off this book club we will spend several months discussing the anthology "All We Can Save". The book is available at Third Place Books with a 20% discount.

“This astounding and ambitious eco-anthology is filled with whip-smart essays, heart-wrenching poems, and stunning visual art from an all-female cast … those who’ve been left out of the climate debate for too long … a powerful chorus of women armed with solutions for our changing climate.”

What to read for our first meeting

Adrienne Rich Poem (on the page before the table of contents)

Begin (the editor's notes)

Calling In by Bastida

A Handful of Dust by Kate Marvel

These short and provocative pieces are our first reading. If you are interested and haven’t quite had time to finish the reading you are welcome.



For more information, including where to meet, contact Mimi

Please put "LFP In Action" in the subject line of your email.







We begin our journey. Upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.