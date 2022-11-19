Join the LFP in Action Book Club
Saturday, November 19, 2022
To kick off this book club we will spend several months discussing the anthology "All We Can Save". The book is available at Third Place Books with a 20% discount.
“This astounding and ambitious eco-anthology is filled with whip-smart essays, heart-wrenching poems, and stunning visual art from an all-female cast … those who’ve been left out of the climate debate for too long … a powerful chorus of women armed with solutions for our changing climate.”
— Self
We begin our journey Wednesday November 30, 2022 from 6pm – 7:15pm, in person at Third Place Books. Upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
Everyone is welcome. We will build connections to each other, and an understanding of the climate movement as seen through the eyes of the female voices represented in this anthology.
What to read for our first meeting
These short and provocative pieces are our first reading. If you are interested and haven’t quite had time to finish the reading you are welcome.
For more information, including where to meet, contact Mimi miriam.bertram@gmail.com or Sarah tanjatogether@gmail.com
What to read for our first meeting
- Adrienne Rich Poem (on the page before the table of contents)
- Begin (the editor's notes)
- Calling In by Bastida
- A Handful of Dust by Kate Marvel
These short and provocative pieces are our first reading. If you are interested and haven’t quite had time to finish the reading you are welcome.
For more information, including where to meet, contact Mimi miriam.bertram@gmail.com or Sarah tanjatogether@gmail.com
Please put "LFP In Action" in the subject line of your email.
0 comments:
Post a Comment