Santa returns to North City for the tree lighting December 3, 2022

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Santa arrives -2018 photo by Steven H. Robinson

Santa is Returning this year to North City!
Saturday, December 3, 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Join in the fun at Les Schwab Tires parking lot

The annual Holiday Tree Lighting Festival is produced by the North City Business Association in partnership with the North City Neighborhood Association and North City Water District not to mention generous in-kind contributions from the local Les Schwab, and North City Business Association members including Golden Bow Gifts and Flowers, and Center for Human Services.

In addition to the appearance of hundreds of colorful lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree on top of our community’s 3.7 million gallon reservoir in North City, festivities include live music, refreshments, gifts for the kids, and photos with Santa Claus.



