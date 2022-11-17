Veterans event at Shoreline City Hall

A celebration held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, was sponsored by City of Shoreline, Shoreline Veterans Association, Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion, and the US Volunteers-Joint Services Command.





Presentation o the colors The 103rd BCT U.S. Volunteers presented the colors.





Mayor Keith Scully

Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully welcomed the participants and led the Pledge of Allegiance as well as presenting a proclamation from the City of Shoreline.





Chaplain (BG) Olen Crowe, USAFVR gave the invocation and the benediction.



MG Ray Coffey, Chair of the Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA), spoke on the origins of the veterans day celebration. Major Bill McCully read the poem "In Flanders Field."





Doug Cerretti (right) presented Dembowski with a framed

photo of the councilmember with Dwight Stevens King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski made remarks.





As the person responsible for major funding of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza, he was presented with a framed photo of himself with SVA co-founder Dwight Stevens, who led the project to create the plaza.





The keynote address was given by Michael Schindler, CEO Operation Military Families.





The Around the Sound band

Throughout the ceremony, music was provided by the Around the Sound band.





--All photos provided by Doug Cerretti and the Shoreline Veterans Association











