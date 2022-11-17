Veterans event at Shoreline City Hall
Thursday, November 17, 2022
|Mayor Keith Scully
Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully welcomed the participants and led the Pledge of Allegiance as well as presenting a proclamation from the City of Shoreline.
Chaplain (BG) Olen Crowe, USAFVR gave the invocation and the benediction.
MG Ray Coffey, Chair of the Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA), spoke on the origins of the veterans day celebration. Major Bill McCully read the poem "In Flanders Field."
|Doug Cerretti (right) presented Dembowski with a framed
photo of the councilmember with Dwight Stevens
As the person responsible for major funding of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza, he was presented with a framed photo of himself with SVA co-founder Dwight Stevens, who led the project to create the plaza.
The keynote address was given by Michael Schindler, CEO Operation Military Families.
--All photos provided by Doug Cerretti and the Shoreline Veterans Association
