Rock out with the Elks at Open House Membership Drive Saturday with Music and Dance

The Elks lodge was previously near Lake City - now in Shoreline

PARTY! PARTY!





The Shoreline Elks are hosting an open house membership drive on Saturday, November 19, 2022





Free admission to the LAKE CITY RECORD SHOW begins at 11am.





GREAT FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS

Lunch will be offered from 11am to 4pm and dinner from 5 - 8pm



ROCK N ROLL

The CAPTAIN will be spinning gold from FOUR+ Decades of Classic Rock, some Country, some Soca,

Music starts at 5pm..-10pm.





FOLLOWED BY CLASSIC ROCK DANCE... after dinner

Bring your Dancin' Shoes....









Elks Care, Elks Share

We have fun raising money for charities- kids, Veterans and community.

Join us at CONTACT SHORELINE ELKS (206) 364-1800Elks Care, Elks ShareWe have fun raising money for charities- kids, Veterans and community.Join us at elks.org/1800











