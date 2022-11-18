Rock out with the Elks at Open House Membership Drive Saturday with Music and Dance
Friday, November 18, 2022
The Shoreline Elks are hosting an open house membership drive on Saturday, November 19, 2022
Free admission to the LAKE CITY RECORD SHOW begins at 11am.
GREAT FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS
Lunch will be offered from 11am to 4pm and dinner from 5 - 8pm
ROCK N ROLL
The CAPTAIN will be spinning gold from FOUR+ Decades of Classic Rock, some Country, some Soca,
Music starts at 5pm..-10pm.
FOLLOWED BY CLASSIC ROCK DANCE... after dinner
Bring your Dancin' Shoes....
CONTACT SHORELINE ELKS (206) 364-1800
Elks Care, Elks Share
We have fun raising money for charities- kids, Veterans and community.
Join us at elks.org/1800
