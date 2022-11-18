Northwest Flower and Garden Festival bringing “Spring Vibes” and gardening celebrities to Seattle
Friday, November 18, 2022
Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, a tradition signifying the start of Spring in the PNW for over 30 years, is back in full glory February 15 – 19, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center.
This year’s festival, themed “Spring Vibes Only,” will feature more than 30 extraordinary garden displays and vignettes for city dwellers. With 90+ live seminars, hands-on workshops and a robust marketplace where visitors can shop for outdoor and house plants, home decor, health and wellness products, and more uniquely PNW goodies. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, just starting to dig in the dirt or enjoy DIY projects, there’s something for everyone!
The festival’s largest plant market yet will provide visitors with all things botanical in one, specially curated place with over 35 nurseries and specialty plant vendors from Washington, Oregon and California. Peace Love and Happiness Club, a new vendor and local plant store specializing in tropical houseplants, brings fresh energy to the market this year. The organization will bring a unique offering of exotic plants to the show; including plants from around the world that can’t be found anywhere else in the US.
An expanded fan-favorite “City Living” display section will provide inspiration to plant lovers who don’t have much outdoor space to work with. Attendees will learn how to bring those urban garden dreams to life at Container Wars; returning with fast-paced fun and ideas for beautiful container gardens. Beloved activities like Blooms & Bubbles’ champagne-infused workshops will provide an unmatched experience for garden, home, DIY and design enthusiasts.
Additionally, the festival will feature a never-before-seen, spectacular art and plant installation fit for a modern museum. The Neon Greenhouse is primed for snapping the perfect photo welcoming Spring!
Stars of the gardening world will mingle with visitors, answer questions, share exclusive tips and act as judges. Notable speakers include:Arit Anderson, presenter and co-founder of BBC ‘Gardeners World’
Meg Mcandrews Cowen, author of Plant Grow Harvest Repeat and founder of The Modern Garden Guild will share how to take your edible garden to the next level, practical planting tips to extend your garden beyond what you thought possible and more
Marianne Willburn, award-winning blogger of GardenRant.com and author of Tropical Plants, How to Love Them and more, will share actionable tips and tricks for breaking down the garden creation process to make it more manageable.
Tickets are now available at early bird rates, with the price temporarily dropping 50% for a special Black Friday deal running from Nov. 25 - 28 with code SPRINGVIBES at gardenshow.com
The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is one of the world’s leading garden shows, ranked the second largest in the U.S.
Health and Wellness
The NW Flower and Garden Festival will follow current CDC recommendations. Ample sanitation stations will be available throughout the Convention Center.
