Travels with Charlie: Road Rage has no Winners, Only Losers

Police, fire trucks, aid cars responding to road rage incident in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder By Gordon Snyder

He was taken away in the Shoreline Aid truck with significant leg injury.



I asked one of the Officers if he broke his leg?… He replied ”you could say that” with an I can’t say more gesture.



I asked if this was Road Rage? Again same response. ”you could say that”.





Officers set the motorcycle upright and placed the rider's shoe on the seat after the rider was transported for medical care. Photo by Gordon Snyder

The Officers set the motorcycle upright. See that shoe on the seat? They picked up a shoe he probably was wearing when he kicked the car as he raced up the hill. The Officers set the motorcycle upright. See that shoe on the seat? They picked up a shoe he probably was wearing when he kicked the car as he raced up the hill.



Hmmm… Maybe Road Rage masked the Mass times Velocity relationship most motorcycle folks totally understand.



Road Rage has no Winners, Only Losers.





Gordon Snyder









This afternoon Charlie and I were in my office before heading for a walk somewhere… The door was open.We were startled to hear very loud yelling and the roar of a motorcycle racing up NE 204th from the intersection. Charlie barked and I looked from the porch to glimpse a motorcycle thru the garden bushes.We stepped back into my office. A few minutes later, some emergency sirens got us back outside. Police and EMT / Fire trucks were setting up along 204th past where I saw the motorcycle on the side of the road.Charlie and I, walking up the hill to get a closer view. A new type of Travels with Charlie for us to experience.A motorcycle was on side of the road.What happened? Seems this was another "Road Rage” incident. But right here on the road to the park?Apparently, Someone made a wide turn off 55th Ave NE up the NE 204th hill that triggered the motorcyclist to race up the hill on the wrong side of the road yelling and kicking the driver's car door.Turns out that action didn’t favor the angry motorcyclist. He made a sizable dent in the car door, lost his kicking shoe and then toppled his motorcycle…