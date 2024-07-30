Cascade Music: Keyboard Discoveries Summer Camp at Shoreline Community College
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Previous completion of method book primer level reading required. Mid-Elementary through Early Intermediate students.
Grade 2 - 5 Keyboard Discoveries!: Session 2 (Students with some experience)
Books & Materials included. Recital on final class period of youth sessions
Grade 2 - 5 Keyboard Discoveries!: Session 2 (Students with some experience)
Books & Materials included. Recital on final class period of youth sessions
Fee: $289.00
Item Number: 13327
Dates: 8/12/2024 - 8/16/2024
Times: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Days: Daily
Sessions: 5
Item Number: 13327
Dates: 8/12/2024 - 8/16/2024
Times: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Days: Daily
Sessions: 5
Location: Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Building: SL008 Music Building
Room: Room 814
Instructor: Jensina Oliver
Register here
Building: SL008 Music Building
Room: Room 814
Instructor: Jensina Oliver
Register here
0 comments:
Post a Comment