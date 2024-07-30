Cascade Music: Keyboard Discoveries Summer Camp at Shoreline Community College

Tuesday, July 30, 2024


Pianist Dr. Jensina Oliver will guide students in activities such as rhythmic reading and rhythm games, ear training with familiar songs, creativity with chords, notation and drawing, piano teams (duets and trios), and mini-lessons. There will be a recital performance for friends and family during the final hour on Friday. 

Previous completion of method book primer level reading required. Mid-Elementary through Early Intermediate students.

Grade 2 - 5 Keyboard Discoveries!: Session 2 (Students with some experience)

Books & Materials included. Recital on final class period of youth sessions

Fee: $289.00
Item Number: 13327
Dates: 8/12/2024 - 8/16/2024
Times: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Days: Daily
Sessions: 5
Location: Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Building: SL008 Music Building
Room: Room 814
Instructor: Jensina Oliver

Register here


