Cascade Music: Keyboard Discoveries Summer Camp at Shoreline Community College





Previous completion of method book primer level reading required. Mid-Elementary through Early Intermediate students.



Grade 2 - 5 Keyboard Discoveries!: Session 2 (Students with some experience)



Books & Materials included. Recital on final class period of youth sessions





Fee: $289.00

Item Number: 13327

Dates: 8/12/2024 - 8/16/2024

Times: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Days: Daily

Sessions: 5



Building: SL008 Music Building

Room: Room 814

Instructor: Jensina Oliver



Pianist Dr. Jensina Oliver will guide students in activities such as rhythmic reading and rhythm games, ear training with familiar songs, creativity with chords, notation and drawing, piano teams (duets and trios), and mini-lessons. There will be a recital performance for friends and family during the final hour on Friday.