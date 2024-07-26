Bastyr Naturopathic medical appointments at the Shoreline-LFP Senior Center

Friday, July 26, 2024

Senior–level students from Bastyr offer full services every Tuesday from 8:30am to 10:30am with Supervising Doctor Kris Somol, ND. 

Many patients come to Bastyr because they have tried conventional approaches to their health concerns, and it hasn’t worked. Others are looking for a more holistic and natural approach to their health care. 

Bastyr focuses on treating the root cause of disease, helping patients of all ages address short term and chronic conditions such as:
  • Allergies and asthma
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Chronic Pain
  • Depression
  • Diabetes
  • Digestive disorders
  • Fatigue
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Immune system support
  • Pediatric care
  • Sleep issues
  • And many more!
Call the reception desk at 206-365-1536 or visit the Senior Activity Center in person to make an appointment.
  • Day: Tuesdays
  • Time: 8:30pm–10:30pm
  • Cost: 
    • Senior Activity Center Members - $15 
    •  Senior Activity Center Non-members - $20
  • Payment due at time of appointment scheduling.
  • Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155 (southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus)

