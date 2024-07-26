Bastyr Naturopathic medical appointments at the Shoreline-LFP Senior Center

Senior–level students from Bastyr offer full services every Tuesday from 8:30am to 10:30am with Supervising Doctor Kris Somol, ND.





Many patients come to Bastyr because they have tried conventional approaches to their health concerns, and it hasn’t worked. Others are looking for a more holistic and natural approach to their health care.







Allergies and asthma

Cardiovascular disease

Chronic Pain

Depression

Diabetes

Digestive disorders

Fatigue

Fibromyalgia

Immune system support

Pediatric care

Sleep issues

And many more! Call the reception desk at 206-365-1536 or visit the Senior Activity Center in person to make an appointment.

