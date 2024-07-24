What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? July 24 - July 30
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?
July 24 - July 30
Shoreline is bustling with a variety of engaging events for all ages this week. From creative workshops and scenic walks to live music and family-friendly activities, there's something for everyone. Be sure to check the details for each event to make the most of what Shoreline has to offer! Keep reading for more details or visit www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar.
Creative Phone Photography with Merrill Images
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Learn to use your phone to create compelling photos of your family and friends, everyday moments, and travels near and far. Presented by professional photographers, John and Lisa Merrill. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6626921a8b48e73a00d986f9
The Whateverly Brothers
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens
The Whateverly Brothers are seasoned folk music collectors, performers, and multi-instrumentalists. They have delighted audiences with their varying repertoire, shimmering harmonies, striking arrangements, and offbeat humor. Pre-order a box meal from Vault 177.
Source: https://www.shorelakearts.org/concerts-in-the-park
Iris Folding Workshop
Thursday, July 25, 2024
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Shoreline Library
Learn about iris folding while making several beautiful greeting cards. All supplies provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Please register. Space is limited.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/664ce4343849bf4100b8abdb
July Rosé Tastings at Shoreline Town & Country Market
Thursday, July 25, 2024
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Please join us for a tasting featuring rosé wines! Summer is finally here with its long, light-filled evenings that beg for sunny decks filled with lazy music, good conversation, and the clinking of wine glasses. Rosé is the perfect summer sipper, pairing well with watermelon salad, fish tacos, lobster rolls, and so many of your midsummer favorites. Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation! It’s time to drink pink! Must be 21 or over to attend.
Candy Cane Park Walk
Friday, July 26, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cascade K-8 Community School
Meet at parking lot across street from Cascade K-8 community school, 2800 NE 200th St. Shoreline
Walk beyond the borders of Shoreline and into the magical land of Mountlake Terrace. We will walk along a mostly shaded route to Terrace Creek (Candy Cane) Park, and beyond to a forested trail. You might also see people playing frisbee golf. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 27, 2024
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BikeLink Park & Ride
Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market! Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).
Source: https://shorelinefarmersmarket.org/
Root Beer Floats - Giving Together Fundraiser
Sunday, July 28, 2024
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Root beer floats! Stop by your local Town & Country Market on Sunday July 28th and pick up a sweet treat for a good cause. We'll be selling delicious root beer floats for a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds go to benefit our local food banks through our Giving Together program.
Baby Story Time
Monday, July 29, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Shoreline Library
Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e5160974bc9c2900874315
Family Story Time
Monday, July 29, 2024
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Library
Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.
Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e516c849ea29b614e1c87a
Lunchtime Concert Series
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Spartan Recreation Center Field
AlakaSam – Magic. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events/lunchtime-concert-series
Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.
Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events
For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com
