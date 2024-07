What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? July 24 - July 30

By Kate Ledbetter, Destination Shoreline

Shoreline is bustling with a variety of engaging events for all ages this week. From creative workshops and scenic walks to live music and family-friendly activities, there's something for everyone. Be sure to check the details for each event to make the most of what Shoreline has to offer! Keep reading for more details or visit www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar Wednesday, July 24, 20246:00 PM - 8:00 PMLearn to use your phone to create compelling photos of your family and friends, everyday moments, and travels near and far. Presented by professional photographers, John and Lisa Merrill. Registration not required.Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6626921a8b48e73a00d986f9 Wednesday, July 24, 20246:30 PM - 8:30 PMThe Whateverly Brothers are seasoned folk music collectors, performers, and multi-instrumentalists. They have delighted audiences with their varying repertoire, shimmering harmonies, striking arrangements, and offbeat humor. Pre-order a box meal from Vault 177.Source: https://www.shorelakearts.org/concerts-in-the-park Thursday, July 25, 202410:15 AM - 11:15 AMLearn about iris folding while making several beautiful greeting cards. All supplies provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Please register. Space is limited.Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/664ce4343849bf4100b8abdb Thursday, July 25, 20243:00 PM - 6:00 PMPlease join us for a tasting featuring rosé wines! Summer is finally here with its long, light-filled evenings that beg for sunny decks filled with lazy music, good conversation, and the clinking of wine glasses. Rosé is the perfect summer sipper, pairing well with watermelon salad, fish tacos, lobster rolls, and so many of your midsummer favorites. Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation! It’s time to drink pink! Must be 21 or over to attend.Friday, July 26, 202410:00 AM - 12:00 PMMeet at parking lot across street from Cascade K-8 community school, 2800 NE 200th St. ShorelineWalk beyond the borders of Shoreline and into the magical land of Mountlake Terrace. We will walk along a mostly shaded route to Terrace Creek (Candy Cane) Park, and beyond to a forested trail. You might also see people playing frisbee golf. For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks Saturday, July 27, 202410:00 AM - 2:00 PMKids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market! Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).Source: https://shorelinefarmersmarket.org/ Sunday, July 28, 202412:00 PM - 4:00 PMRoot beer floats! Stop by your local Town & Country Market on Sunday July 28th and pick up a sweet treat for a good cause. We'll be selling delicious root beer floats for a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds go to benefit our local food banks through our Giving Together program.Monday, July 29, 202410:00 AM - 10:45 AMShare bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies, newborn to 24 months with adult. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers afterward. Registration not required.Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e5160974bc9c2900874315 Monday, July 29, 202411:00 AM - 11:30 AMEnjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your child’s early literacy skills. Ages 2 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.Source: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=65e516c849ea29b614e1c87a Tuesday, July 30, 202412:00 PM - 1:00 PMAlakaSam – Magic. Bring family and friends of all ages to one of Shoreline’s beautiful parks for a free concert at lunchtime during the summer. Free Lunchtime Concerts for All Ages!Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events/lunchtime-concert-series Tuesday, July 30, 20245:30 PM - 8:00 PMKaraoke is free and open to everyone. This is a family friendly event.Source: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/events-arts-and-culture/special-events For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar To have your event included please email DestinationShoreline@gmail.com