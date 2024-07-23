Shorewood players score big at the Snohomish Summer Smash

Shorewood’s Carlota Garibay Romero

took the Girls Gold Singles title

One hundred eighty-five tennis players traveled from as far South as Vancouver and as far North as Bellingham, making their way to the Snohomish Valley to see who would come out on top at the 9th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash presented by Columbia Athletic Club- Silver Lake.





Shorewood classmates Carlota Garibay Romero and Xander Gordon

took the Mixed Doubles Gold championship

When the smoke cleared, among those holding the coveted Champion t-shirts was Shorewood's Carlota Garibay Romero, who took the Girls Gold Singles title before teaming up with classmate Xander Gordon to take the Mixed Doubles Gold championship.



Sponsored this year by Columbia Athletic Club-Silver Lake, the Summer Smash was started in 2015 as an alternative for high school players who wanted to take part in competitive tennis but not play in USTA tournaments.



